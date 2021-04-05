HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 5, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Senate proposes fines for social media companies that ban politicians

Posted By on Mon, Apr 5, 2021 at 10:04 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PIXABAY
  • Photo via Pixabay

The Florida Senate is poised to start moving forward with a proposal designed to crack down on social-media companies that block users from their platforms, a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee is scheduled Tuesday to take up a proposal (SPB 7072) that includes barring social-media companies from removing political candidates from the companies’ platforms. Companies that violate the prohibition could face fines of $100,000 a day for statewide candidates and $10,000 a day for other candidates, under the bill.



The proposal also would require social-media companies to publish standards about issues such as blocking users and apply the standards consistently. DeSantis and other Republican leaders have made the issue a priority after decisions by Twitter and Facebook to block former President Donald Trump from their platforms in January after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.

The state House began moving forward last month with a bill (HB 7013) that is similar to the Senate measure. The House bill will be heard Tuesday by the Judiciary Committee and then would be ready to go to the full House.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Matcha Cafe Maiko in Mills 50 is a haven for green tea mavens
Things to do outdoors in Orlando, March 31-April 6: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ Everclear and Spring Fiesta in the Park
Orlando concert picks, April 2 and 3: Beartoe, Beebs, Pans and ICH
New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy
Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Man arrested for refusing Disney Springs temperature check bragged about how much money he spent, claimed to be a stockholder Read More

  2. Here’s the creepy voicemail from Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg left for Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani Read More

  3. City of Orlando's Official April Fool's Joke™ is pretty good Read More

  4. Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani says Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg sent her a 'weird AF' voicemail Read More

  5. Disney announces dates for Epcot International Food & Wine Festival Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 31, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation