World of Beer offering free burgers for vaccinated people on April 7

If you missed your chance last time, the World of Beer is offering COVID-19 vaccinated patrons another free burger on Wednesday.Patrons can redeem their free "Black n' Bleu" burger by showing proof of vaccination to participating WOB locations. The promotion first showed up at WOB back in February , and the offer has returned for April 7.WOB's new "Black n' Bleu" is a blackened Angus beef burger, loaded with Danish bleu cheese, crispy onions, shredded lettuce and garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun, according to their menu.In a press release announcing the original February promotion, WOB said the "Black n' Bleu" was created to celebrate a recovery from 2020's "bruises," and is "guaranteed to heal the soul."This announcement comes on a trend of businesses promoting freebees for the vaccinated: Sodiê Doces is handing out a variety of free treats with proof of vaccination, and Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut.Guests can check out World of Beer's website for more information, locations and hours.