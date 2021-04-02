HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Friday, April 2, 2021

The Heard

Sheryl Crow headlines Orlando's Frontyard Festival in late April

Posted By on Fri, Apr 2, 2021 at 10:52 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SHERYL CROW/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Sheryl Crow/Facebook
Sheryl Crow was originally scheduled to play Central Florida in 2020 as part of Chris Stapleton's All-American Roadshow at the Amway Center. We all know what happened with shows in 2020, and now Orlando fans will get to see Crow at the more intimate Frontyard Festival this month.

Crow headlines the Frontyard Festival on Wednesday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now, running from $55-$110.



Crow seems to be doing a little mini-tour of socially distanced live events in Florida. Just a couple days before her Orlando show, she's set to be one of the headliners for the new Moon Crush Festival in Miramar.



