Friday, April 2, 2021
Sheryl Crow headlines Orlando's Frontyard Festival in late April
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Apr 2, 2021 at 10:52 AM
click image
Sheryl Crow
-
Photo courtesy Sheryl Crow/Facebook
was originally scheduled to play Central Florida in 2020 as part of Chris Stapleton's All-American Roadshow
at the Amway Center. We all know what happened with shows in 2020, and now Orlando fans will get to see Crow at the more intimate Frontyard Festival this month.
Crow headlines the Frontyard Festiva
l on Wednesday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets
are available now, running from $55-$110.
Crow seems to be doing a little mini-tour of socially distanced live events in Florida. Just a couple days before her Orlando show, she's set to be one of the headliners for the new Moon Crush Festival
in Miramar.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Sheryl Crow, Orlando, Florida, Tour, Show, Concert, Frontyard Festival, Downtown, Music, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.