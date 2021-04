North Mississippi Allstars will headline the three-year anniversary of Tuffy's in Sanford

click to enlarge Wyatt McSpadden

North Mississippi Allstars

click to enlarge

Fans ofmay want to alter or just simply add on to their concert plans this month. The roots music heroes have had an Orlando date locked for a while now at the Dr. Phillips Center's pandemic-adapted Frontyard Festival, but it was only an opening slot for headliner Blackberry Smoke on April 27.Diehard Stans might want to look instead at the headlining Allstars performance just announced bythe music venue of Sanford's Tuffy's Bottle Shop & Lounge. Four days after the Dr. Phillips Center show, on May 1, the North Mississippi Allstars will do an outdoor performance to celebrate Tuffy's three-year anniversary. The show will be outdoors and limited to half capacity.Opening will be eclectic, locally tied St. Pete bandwho impressed at the Dr. Phillips Center's AMP'd Series. Tickets now available. If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.