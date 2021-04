Disney announces dates for Epcot International Food & Wine Festival

click image Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Disney has announced the dates for Epcot's International Food and Wine Festival along with details on-themed food events.According to a post on Disney's official blog , the festival will begin on July 15 and will feature the return of global marketplaces, including Canada, Greece, Germany, Hops and Barley, Appleseed Orchard and others. More marketplaces will be joining, as the festival stretches into the fall and concludes on Nov. 20.As Remy's Ratatouille Adventure is set to open at Epcot in Oct. 1, the festival has featured plenty ofthemed events for guests to partake in.After tasting five cheese dishes at Emile's Fromage Montage or scavenging for mini Remy statues in Remy's Ratatouille Hide & Squeak, guests can win festival-exclusive prizes.Musical acts like Voices of Liberty, Mariachi Cobre and the Jammin' Chefs will also be in attendance.Disney will be releasing more details on the festival soon, but in the meantime, check out their flower and garden festival that's running through July 5.