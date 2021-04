Composer and sound artist Pamela Z coming to Central Florida's Atlantic Center as a Master Artist in 2022

click image Photo by Lori Eanes, courtesy Pamela Z

Composer and multimedia artist Pamela Z is coming to Central Florida next year for an extended stay as a Master Artist at New Smyrna's Atlantic Center. First the Eileen Myles announcement, and now this? We're amazed.Pamela Z works at the intersection of sound and vision. melding her voice with electronics and processed visuals. She has been creatively active since the mid-1980s, with a resume that includes performances all over the world, collaborations with the like of Kronos Quartet and the Bang on a Can All Stars, numerous installations exhibited at galleries and a wealth of scores for film and dance.Improbably, Pamela Z was actually in Central Florida (relatively) recently, playing St. Petersburg in 2018 alongside Elizabeth A. Baker.And now, as part of the 187th iteration of the Atlantic Center's unique Master Artist in Residence program — wherein a lucky few students undertake an individualized course of study with an accomplished practicing artist, often on the cutting edge of their field — Pamela Z will return to the area, joining choreographer Nora Chipaumire and poet/critic Kwame Dawes at the Central Florida arts center. (This looks to go a particularly strong roster.)The performance/outreach opportunities here are amazing to think about, so hurry up and get vaccinated, readers, so Pamela Z plays Orlando.The deadline for applications is May 8, 2022. Plenty of time to get it right.