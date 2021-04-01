HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Tip Jar

Swine & Sons to open new location inside Sanford brewpub Tuffy's Bottle Shop

Posted By on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 2:37 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA FACEBOOK/TUFF'Y'S BOTTLE SHOP
  • Image via Facebook/Tuff'y's Bottle Shop

Tuffy's Bottle Shop is determined to make the trek out to Sanford worth it. As live entertainment comes back online, the bar in the town's historic core isn't resting on post-pandemic desperation to be out in the world. They just announced they will be adding food from the beloved Winter Park pork purveyors Swine & Sons.

Swine & Sons newest outpost will be nestled inside Tuffy's beer garden, beginning in May. The kitchen will alert guests at the somewhat sprawling complex via text when their order is ready. That will definitely come in handy as the bar opens its new entertainment venue, Tuffy's Music Box. Owner Dan St. Pierre built out the new venue during the unexpected downtime of the coronavirus pandemic. And Swine & Sons will offer meals while the night's entertainment plays in the indoor space.



Eventually, Swine & Sons hopes to add a smokehouse to their new home. Once that's up-and-running, expect whole hog roasts and barbecue brunches to pull weekenders onto 417.

Location Details Tuffy's Bottle Shop
200 S. Myrtle Ave.
Sanford, FL
Bar/Pub
Map


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do outdoors in Orlando, March 31-April 6: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ Everclear and Spring Fiesta in the Park
Orlando concert picks, April 2 and 3: Beartoe, Beebs, Pans and ICH
New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy
Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more
‘Modern, un-kosher’ Deli Desires in Colonialtown will give you a proper case of deli belly
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's 'Grim Reaper' lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder could face discipline over lawsuits, comments against Gov. Ron DeSantis Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly under investigation for relationship with 17-year-old girl Read More

  3. GOP insiders reveling in news of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's sex trafficking investigation Read More

  4. Former Seminole County tax collector accused of embezzling money for cryptocurrency schemes, defrauding COVID-19 relief programs Read More

  5. City of Orlando's Official April Fool's Joke™ is pretty good Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 31, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation