Thursday, April 1, 2021
Swine & Sons to open new location inside Sanford brewpub Tuffy's Bottle Shop
By Alex Galbraith
on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 2:37 PM
Tuffy's Bottle Shop is determined to make the trek out to Sanford worth it. As live entertainment comes back online, the bar in the town's historic core isn't resting on post-pandemic desperation to be out in the world. They just announced they will be adding food from the beloved Winter Park pork purveyors Swine & Sons.
Swine & Sons newest outpost will be nestled inside Tuffy's beer garden, beginning in May. The kitchen will alert guests at the somewhat sprawling complex via text when their order is ready. That will definitely come in handy as the bar opens its new entertainment venue, Tuffy's Music Box. Owner Dan St. Pierre built out the new venue during the unexpected downtime of the coronavirus pandemic. And Swine & Sons will offer meals while the night's entertainment plays in the indoor space.
Eventually, Swine & Sons hopes to add a smokehouse to their new home. Once that's up-and-running, expect whole hog roasts and barbecue brunches to pull weekenders onto 417.
