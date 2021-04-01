Thursday, April 1, 2021
It's time to meet a Muppet: Sesame Street's Julia coming to SeaWorld for Autism Acceptance Month
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 12:50 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via SeaWorld
-
Julia is a 4-year-old muppet with autism. She was added to the 'Sesame Street' cast in 2015.
SeaWorld's Sesame Street Land is getting a new resident. Julia, a Muppet who was added to the foundational children's television series back in 2015, will be around the Orlando park for the month of April. Julia's addition is timed to coincide with Autism Acceptance Month.
The character of Julia has autism and was added to the cast as part of a partnership with autism advocates. At the time, she was first new Muppet added to the series in a decade.
Kids will get the chance to meet and greet the Muppet throughout the month of April. Starting April 2 and running through the 30th, Julia will appear at the park throughout the day.
Sesame Street Land was a bit of a pilot project for SeaWorld's upcoming park in San Diego. Though the opening date has been postponed to 2022 amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the primary-colored offshoot of SeaWorld was a proof-of-concept for a larger kid's park out west.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Sesame Street, Sesame Street Land, Muppets, Orlando, SeaWorld, autism, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.