Thursday, April 1, 2021

House leaders Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy agree that Rep. Matt Gaetz should be stripped of committee positions if sex trafficking allegations are true

Posted By on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA U.S. HOUSE OFFICE OF PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Photo via U.S. House Office of Photography

Matt Gaetz now knows what it's like to be stuck in a room with him. Like any unlucky souls who have had to listen to the self-described Florida "firebrand," Gaetz finds his situation getting bleaker by the second. 

The latest blow to the Florida conservative and professional troll came via House of Representatives leadership. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that the Ethics Committee should look into allegations that Gaetz had an inappropriate relationship with an 17-year-old girl. During a press conference on April 1, the House's top Democrat said that Gaetz should be stripped of his committee positions if there's any truth to the allegations.



"If, in fact, these allegations are true, of course being removed from the Judiciary Committee is the least that could be done," Pelosi said during a  press conference, per The Hill. "But again, I think from what we've heard so far, this would be a matter for the Ethics Committee."

The generally disliked politician will find no help from his own party. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Fox News that they won't stand in the way of his removal if allegations proved to be true.

Beyond the matter of losing his leverage in Congress, Gaetz could also face charges for misuse of campaign funds. The same investigation that is looking into whether or not Gaetz induced a minor to cross state lines for the purposes of sex, which meets the federal standard for sex trafficking, is also checking whether or not Gaetz misused campaign funds in the process. CNN's Evan Perez reports that investigators are digging into the source of funds that might have been used to pay for travel and expenses illegally.

The New York Times broke the story that Gaetz was under investigation yesterday, noting that Gaetz was wrapped into the ongoing case against former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg. Gaetz maintains that the entire story is a plot to extort his family for millions of dollars, put forth by former employees of the Department of Justice. 



Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

