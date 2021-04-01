House leaders Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy agree that Rep. Matt Gaetz should be stripped of committee positions if sex trafficking allegations are true

click to enlarge
-
Photo via U.S. House Office of Photography
Matt Gaetz now knows what it's like to be stuck in a room with him. Like any unlucky souls who have had to listen to the self-described Florida "firebrand," Gaetz finds his situation getting bleaker by the second.
The latest blow to the Florida conservative and professional troll came via House of Representatives leadership. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that the Ethics Committee should look into allegations that Gaetz had an inappropriate relationship with an 17-year-old girl
. During a press conference on April 1, the House's top Democrat said that Gaetz should be stripped of his committee positions if there's any truth to the allegations.
"If, in fact, these allegations are true, of course being removed from the Judiciary Committee is the least that could be done," Pelosi said during a press conference, per The Hill
. "But again, I think from what we've heard so far, this would be a matter for the Ethics Committee."
The generally disliked politician
will find no help from his own party. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Fox News
that they won't stand in the way of his removal
if allegations proved to be true.
Beyond the matter of losing his leverage in Congress, Gaetz could also face charges for misuse of campaign funds. The same investigation that is looking into whether or not Gaetz induced a minor to cross state lines for the purposes of sex, which meets the federal standard for sex trafficking, is also checking whether or not Gaetz misused campaign funds in the process. CNN's Evan Perez reports
that investigators are digging into the source of funds that might have been used to pay for travel and expenses illegally.
The New York Times
broke the story that Gaetz was under investigation yesterday, noting that Gaetz was wrapped into the ongoing case against
former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg. Gaetz maintains that the entire story is a plot to extort his family
for millions of dollars, put forth by former employees
of the Department of Justice.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.