Thursday, April 1, 2021

Faire of the Dog market returns to Will's Pub on April 10

Posted By on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 2:17 PM

click image Will's Pub, Lil Indie and Dirty Laundry, located on North Mills Road, jointly host the new Faire of the Dog market every second Saturday of the month. - PHOTO VIA WILL'S PUB/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Will's Pub/Facebook
  • Will's Pub, Lil Indie and Dirty Laundry, located on North Mills Road, jointly host the new Faire of the Dog market every second Saturday of the month.

Will's Pub's Faire of the Dog market is returning for another round on April 10.

Faire of the Dog is a revamp of the old Will's Faire market. The updated Faire made its debut on Feb. 13 and will appear the second Saturday of every month going forward.



Customers will find a wide range of vendors there, from a variety of vintage shops, to handmade goods and art. Online local businesses like SmallSips, a resin jewelry store, use the opportunity to display their wares in person.

Betsy Herwig, owner and designer of SmallSips told Orlando Weekly that she loved the old Will's Faire, so joining the new one was a natural fit.

"It was very chill. Set up was a breeze and everyone was super accommodating," Herwig said. "It was a great crowd when I vended before, and I'm excited to be a part of it next week."

Marissa Brockhoff, the owner and artist behind BAM Illustrations, told OW that April's market will be the first she tables at.

"I've recently been trying to find more creative markets in the Orlando area," Brockhoff said. "When I came across Faire of the Dog, I loved the aesthetic."

Brockhoff said she has had BAM Illustration for around five years, and has been tabling at various markets and conventions for three.

"I'm looking forward to participating in a market I've never done before," she said. "Also, I just love being a part of the Orlando creative community."

Faire of the Dog will also host Angie's Planties, Bet's Bars, Diversion and many other local small businesses.

The alternative market is based out of Will's Pub, Lil Indies' and Dirty Laundry's compound at 1042 N. Mills Ave. The market is free for all to attend and will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map




