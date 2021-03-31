Orlando raises pride flag over City Hall to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility

Orlando celebrated International Transgender Day of Visibility by flying the transgender pride flag over city hall for the first time.In a video posted to the city's official Facebook account, the tricolor blue pink and white flag can be seen being raised so that it's on the same level as the city's own flag."To the members of the transgender community in our city: you are valued and we support your work to bring increased awareness of diverse gender identities, free from hate, violence and discrimination," the city shared in the caption.In an official proclamation of the city's celebration of the day, Orlando officials noted that the "transgender community is recognized as a valued, important segment of our city and its members are working for greater understanding and inclusion both in society and the workplace."“In our community, we are working each day to make Orlando a city where every voice, experience and identity is cherished and respected,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said in a statement. “Trans rights are human rights and on this day, we celebrate the immense contributions of the transgender community in Orlando. The transgender community still faces violence and discrimination; it takes all of us to create a world where their courage to live authentically is met with love instead of resistance.”In addition to the flag-raising, the city plans to light up the fountain in Lake Eola this evening in the colors of the trans pride flag.