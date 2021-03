Orange County to open senior centers, gyms and youth camps as vaccinations become widely available

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Stock

Orange County will re-open several county run facilities and programs in the next month.Starting on April 5, the county's senior centers, gymnasiums, fitness centers and outdoor courts will be open at 50% capacity. The date may look familiar to anyone who has been peeking at the news from within their pandemic bunker. It's the same day that Florida will open up vaccine eligibility to include all adults (as well as 16 and 17-year-olds who have their parents' permission). The county also shared that its shuttered summer youth camps will resume operation.Demand for the vaccine in the county will no doubt increase as eligibility rules widen. To account for this, FEMA announced that one of their vaccination hubs will increase the number of doses on hand for daily distribution. The Valencia College West Campus site will now offer 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine every day. The site has also extended its run for another month, now ending in late May.