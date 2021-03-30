HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Orange County to open senior centers, gyms and youth camps as vaccinations become widely available

Posted By on Tue, Mar 30, 2021 at 1:30 PM

  • Photo via Adobe Stock

Orange County will re-open several county run facilities and programs in the next month.

Starting on April 5, the county's senior centers, gymnasiums, fitness centers and outdoor courts will be open at 50% capacity. The date may look familiar to anyone who has been peeking at the news from within their pandemic bunker. It's the same day that Florida will open up vaccine eligibility to include all adults (as well as 16 and 17-year-olds who have their parents' permission).  The county also shared that its shuttered summer youth camps will resume operation.



