Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Cruise lines are booking trips for this summer, in spite of CDC order

Posted By on Tue, Mar 30, 2021 at 1:49 PM

Cruise lines are allowing guests to book international cruises out of Florida, in spite of the CDC's ongoing order barring them from sailing.

Disney Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean are all accepting bookings for multi-night cruises that set sail in June from Floridian ports for destinations in the Caribbean. The CDC's order bars any international cruises through November 1 of this year.



Cruise line representatives painted the decision to allow bookings as a bit of optimism. With the continued rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, the June trips are hinging on the CDC lifting their ban before the summer.

“While some cruise lines have announced cancellations for June, we have not made such a decision,” Carnival told Spectrum News. “With the promise that all Americans can be vaccinated by May, we are optimistic that we will see cruise travel resume in time for summer. In the meantime, we know guests are eager to confirm their vacation plans and we are committed to providing them options.”

Governor Ron DeSantis has personally rallied for the cruise lines. He met with industry officials at Port Canaveral last week and called on the agency to lift their order following the meeting. The CDC lifted a much harsher "no-sail" order last year, but that means little to cruise lines that run between international ports.



While some companies are hoping for a change of heart from the feds, others have started domestic cruises. These US-centered cruises don't violate any standing orders and have been able to resume well ahead of any shifts in the coronavirus pandemic.

