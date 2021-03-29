Monday, March 29, 2021
Orlando's Ten 10 Brewing to release Mills 50-themed beer in April
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Mar 29, 2021 at 11:14 AM
click image
Ten 10 Brewing
-
Photo courtesy Ten 10 Brewing/Facebook
and the Mills 50 Main Street District are teaming up to release a collaborative brew that seeks to capture the particular flavors of the neighborhood, and perhaps even give you a nice buzz in the bargain.
The new Mills 50 beer will be unveiled at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer doing the honors. The shindig and a beer sample or two will be free, but there will be merchandise on offer so you can remember this day long after you have sobered up. So get ready to drink some Mills 50 in Mills 50.
Some of the proceeds from sales of this brew will go toward the Main Street's neighborhood beautification efforts.
–
