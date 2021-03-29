HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 29, 2021

Tip Jar

Orlando's Ten 10 Brewing to release Mills 50-themed beer in April

Posted By on Mon, Mar 29, 2021 at 11:14 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TEN 10 BREWING/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ten 10 Brewing/Facebook
Ten 10 Brewing and the Mills 50 Main Street District are teaming up to release a collaborative brew that seeks to capture the particular flavors of the neighborhood, and perhaps even give you a nice buzz in the bargain.

The new Mills 50 beer will be unveiled at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer doing the honors. The shindig and a beer sample or two will be free, but there will be merchandise on offer so you can remember this day long after you have sobered up. So get ready to drink some Mills 50 in Mills 50.



Some of the proceeds from sales of this brew will go toward the Main Street's neighborhood beautification efforts.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy
Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more
‘Modern, un-kosher’ Deli Desires in Colonialtown will give you a proper case of deli belly
Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida GOP passes anti-protest bill in state House Read More

  2. Orange County had the second-highest unemployment rate in all of Florida in February Read More

  3. Teenagers rescued after Kissimmee slingshot ride malfunctions Read More

  4. The Taste of Oviedo Festival is the cheesiest thing you can do this weekend Read More

  5. Florida Senate strikes blow against massive toll road expansion plan Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation