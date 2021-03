Martini-themed Oliv Bar to open in downtown Orlando on April 2

click image Photo via Facebook/Oliv Bar

A new, somewhat infuriatingly named martini bar is coming to downtown Orlando.The Oliv Bar is the latest offering from downtown bar veterans in the V Group. Like their downtown speakeasy Hanson's Shoe Repair , Oliv Bar is somewhat tucked away in an unassuming space. The tiny oasis is located inside an office building at 745 N. Magnolia Avenue and is planning to open on April 2 at 5 p.m.The V Group are no strangers to successful new concepts and they've certainly seen some of their attempts crash and burn. While Hanson's continues to offer drinks to anyone with the password and Vyce Lounge is going strong along South Orange, all of their outposts haven't been quite so lucky. Herman's Loan Office , another speakeasy within steps of's office, closed permanently in 2017.The micro-bar at 745 N. Magnolia seems entirely focused on the unbeatable pairing of gin and vermouth. Photos from the bar show a complete dedication to the drink H.L. Mencken called "the only American invention as perfect as the sonnet." Given the name, we're not sure if asking for a lemon peel will earn you dirty looks.