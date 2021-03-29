HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 29, 2021

Tip Jar

Martini-themed Oliv Bar to open in downtown Orlando on April 2

Posted By on Mon, Mar 29, 2021 at 11:38 AM

click image PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK/OLIV BAR
  • Photo via Facebook/Oliv Bar

A new, somewhat infuriatingly named martini bar is coming to downtown Orlando.

The Oliv Bar is the latest offering from downtown bar veterans in the V Group. Like their downtown speakeasy Hanson's Shoe Repair, Oliv Bar is somewhat tucked away in an unassuming space. The tiny oasis is located inside an office building at 745 N. Magnolia Avenue and is planning to open on April 2 at 5 p.m.



The V Group are no strangers to successful new concepts and they've certainly seen some of their attempts crash and burn. While Hanson's continues to offer drinks to anyone with the password and Vyce Lounge is going strong along South Orange, all of their outposts haven't been quite so lucky. Herman's Loan Office, another speakeasy within steps of Orlando Weekly's office, closed permanently in 2017.


The micro-bar at 745 N. Magnolia seems entirely focused on the unbeatable pairing of gin and vermouth. Photos from the bar show a complete dedication to the drink H.L. Mencken called "the only American invention as perfect as the sonnet." Given the name, we're not sure if asking for a lemon peel will earn you dirty looks.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

‘Modern, un-kosher’ Deli Desires in Colonialtown will give you a proper case of deli belly
New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy
Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more
Mei's Kitchen in East Orlando dishes up Formosan specialties of the highest order
Concert picks this week: The States, Pinto Psychs, Saturday Soundwalk
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida GOP passes anti-protest bill in state House Read More

  2. Orange County had the second-highest unemployment rate in all of Florida in February Read More

  3. Teenagers rescued after Kissimmee slingshot ride malfunctions Read More

  4. The Taste of Oviedo Festival is the cheesiest thing you can do this weekend Read More

  5. Florida Senate strikes blow against massive toll road expansion plan Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation