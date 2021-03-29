HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 29, 2021

Tip Jar

Cheba Hut is already thinking about expanding in Orlando

Posted By on Mon, Mar 29, 2021 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CHEBA HUT TOASTED SUB/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Cheba Hut Toasted Sub/Facebook


A weed-themed sandwich chain that opened its first Orlando outpost today is already thinking about expanding. Cheba Hut, a Colorado-based franchise with locations in Orlando and St. Augustine, is looking to add more stores in Central Florida.



The Orlando Business Journal reports that the ownership group behind the Cheba Hut at 12100 E. Colonial Drive is eyeing two more Orlando locations. Quest Brashear, who works as a shift leader at the lone location and whose father is the owner of the restaurant, told the publication that they are hoping to open a location closer to the University of Central Florida and another in downtown Orlando.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY CHEBA HUT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Cheba Hut/Facebook

That they would be so eager makes sense. The munchies-centered restaurant has been a long time coming. The shop originally planned to open last summer, before the coronavirus pandemic threw the entire restaurant industry into a tailspin. The shop did manage to see itself through, only opening for the first time on March 29.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy
Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more
‘Modern, un-kosher’ Deli Desires in Colonialtown will give you a proper case of deli belly
Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida GOP passes anti-protest bill in state House Read More

  2. Orange County had the second-highest unemployment rate in all of Florida in February Read More

  3. Teenagers rescued after Kissimmee slingshot ride malfunctions Read More

  4. Air travel may be more dangerous to your health than you realized, but there's a push to change that Read More

  5. Strapped at Sunday School? Florida House passes bill allowing concealed weapons in church Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation