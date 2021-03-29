Cheba Hut is already thinking about expanding in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Cheba Hut Toasted Sub/Facebook

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Cheba Hut/Facebook

A weed-themed sandwich chain that opened its first Orlando outpost today is already thinking about expanding. Cheba Hut, a Colorado-based franchise with locations in Orlando and St. Augustine, is looking to add more stores in Central Florida.Thereports that the ownership group behind the Cheba Hut at 12100 E. Colonial Drive is eyeing two more Orlando locations. Quest Brashear, who works as a shift leader at the lone location and whose father is the owner of the restaurant, told the publication that they are hoping to open a location closer to the University of Central Florida and another in downtown Orlando.That they would be so eager makes sense. The munchies-centered restaurant has been a long time coming. The shop originally planned to open last summer, before the coronavirus pandemic threw the entire restaurant industry into a tailspin. The shop did manage to see itself through, only opening for the first time on March 29.