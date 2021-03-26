The Taste of Oviedo Festival is the cheesiest thing you can do this weekend

click image Photo via Instagram/Taste of Oviedo

Miller's Ale House will offer a stacked bacon cheeseburger at this weekend's Taste of Oviedo festival.

Looking to get out of town, but not too far? Hoping to have a little fun, but not the kind you'd necessarily cross-post to all of your social media accounts? The Taste of Oviedo festival is just the ticket, promising a cheesy, Saturday day trip as it rolls into its 27th year.This year's theme is, you guessed it, cheese. Whether its smothering burgers, covering nachos or crusting over all manner of soups and dips, dairy is the star of the show.The festival will include music and other entertainments to go along with its many curd-centric booths. A "Kid's Taste" area will offer rides and games. The Oviedo Farmer's Market will be on hand, just in case you feel guilty and need to purchase some veggies.The outdoor festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oviedo Mall, located at 1700 Oviedo Mall Boulevard. Admission and parking are both free. Masks are required of vendors and attendees.