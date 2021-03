Teenagers rescued after Kissimmee slingshot ride malfunctions

click image Photo via Facebook/Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS

Two teenagers were rescued by Osceola County firefighters early Friday morning after a ride at the Old Town USA amusement park in Kissimmee malfunctioned.The teens were on the park's slingshot ride and the breakdown left them stranded over 30 feet in the air. According to a Facebook post by Osceola County Fire Rescue , a rescue was successfully performed by Osceola and Kissimmee first-responders. Neither of the teens were injured.Park representatives toldthat ride in question was owned by a third-party and that they "are not making any statements" on the matter.Old Town provided a phone number, but no company name, for the ride's owner.did not receive a response from the purported owner prior to publication.The Florida Department of Agriculture has closed all four operational slingshot rides in Florida, pending an investigation.