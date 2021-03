Manchester Orchestra return to Orlando for an acoustic set at the Frontyard Festival

click image Photo courtesy Manchester Orchestra/Facebook

Atlanta's hitmakers Manchester Orchestra are heading to the Frontyard Festival in downtown Orlando in May, for an exclusive acoustic set.Scanning their current itinerary, the Orchestra look to be playing this outdoors FF event as a one-off, which makes the affair even more of a rarity. The quartet this week celebrated the release of new single and music video " Keel Timing " which vocalist Andy Hull called "an isolated internal investigation about personal growth" in amagazine interview. And you can dance to ti!Longer-in-the-tooth Orlando music fans might remember a plucky Manchester Orchestra playing Park Ave. CDS back in 2009 — an (ahem) CD of which is still available.Manchester Orchestra hit the Frontyard on Wednesday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now.