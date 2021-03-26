HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 26, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida House advances COVID-19 liability shield while less than a fifth of the state has been vaccinated

Posted By on Fri, Mar 26, 2021 at 9:57 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe
Moving quickly after the Senate passed the bill last week, the House is expected Friday to approve a high-profile measure that would help shield businesses and health-care providers from lawsuits related to COVID-19.

The House took up the bill (SB 72) on Thursday, with Health and Human Services Chairwoman Colleen Burton, R-Lakeland, answering a series of questions. It was positioned procedurally for a vote, likely to occur on Friday. The bill then could go to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.



Related Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces all adults can get COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces all adults can get COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

The measure is a top priority of business and health-care groups that have called since last spring for protections from lawsuits related to people getting sick or dying because of COVID-19.

After Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, reached an agreement on details, the Senate voted 24-15 last week to approve the bill.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

‘Modern, un-kosher’ Deli Desires in Colonialtown will give you a proper case of deli belly
New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy
Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more
Mei's Kitchen in East Orlando dishes up Formosan specialties of the highest order
Concert picks this week: The States, Pinto Psychs, Saturday Soundwalk
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces all adults can get COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5 Read More

  2. John Morgan ethers Orlando Magic on Twitter, calling them 'worst team in all of sports' Read More

  3. The massive Will's Pub benefit music compilation that's been in the works finally drops tomorrow Read More

  4. Eleven years after losing out to Bloomberg, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer may get the last laugh on JetBlue Read More

  5. Cruises have resumed — including one from Florida — giving hope to an industry that desperately needs it Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation