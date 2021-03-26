Florida House advances COVID-19 liability shield while less than a fifth of the state has been vaccinated

click to enlarge Adobe

Moving quickly after the Senate passed the bill last week, the House is expected Friday to approve a high-profile measure that would help shield businesses and health-care providers from lawsuits related to COVID-19.The House took up the bill (SB 72) on Thursday, with Health and Human Services Chairwoman Colleen Burton, R-Lakeland, answering a series of questions. It was positioned procedurally for a vote, likely to occur on Friday. The bill then could go to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.The measure is a top priority of business and health-care groups that have called since last spring for protections from lawsuits related to people getting sick or dying because of COVID-19.After Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, reached an agreement on details, the Senate voted 24-15 last week to approve the bill.