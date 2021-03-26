HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 26, 2021

The Heard

Culture Music Festival takes over downtown Orlando on Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Mar 26, 2021 at 10:57 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ROGER SANCHEZ/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Roger Sanchez/Facebook
This weekend will usher in the debut of the Culture Downtown Music Festival, with three stages of electronic and dance music taking over — where else? — downtown Orlando.

Culture Downtown Music Festival happens Saturday, March 27 (tomorrow!), indoors and outdoors on Pine Street, including host venues Bullitt Bar and McQueens Social Lounge.



Headliners include Roger Sanchez, G-Rex and Sage Armstrong. Holding it down for the locals are Dizzlephunk, Lord Rash and the requisite promise of many, many more. Twenty acts total are playing.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite for $30-$75, but not for long. The even is promised to be limited capacity, with face masks required.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy
Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more
‘Modern, un-kosher’ Deli Desires in Colonialtown will give you a proper case of deli belly
Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces all adults can get COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5 Read More

  2. John Morgan ethers Orlando Magic on Twitter, calling them 'worst team in all of sports' Read More

  3. The massive Will's Pub benefit music compilation that's been in the works finally drops tomorrow Read More

  4. Florida Senate strikes blow against massive toll road expansion plan Read More

  5. Cruises have resumed — including one from Florida — giving hope to an industry that desperately needs it Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation