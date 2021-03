Culture Music Festival takes over downtown Orlando on Saturday

click image Photo courtesy Roger Sanchez/Facebook

This weekend will usher in the debut of the Culture Downtown Music Festival , with three stages of electronic and dance music taking over — where else? — downtown Orlando.Culture Downtown Music Festival happens Saturday, March 27 (tomorrow!), indoors and outdoors on Pine Street, including host venues Bullitt Bar and McQueens Social Lounge.Headliners include Roger Sanchez, G-Rex and Sage Armstrong. Holding it down for the locals are Dizzlephunk, Lord Rash and the requisite promise of many, many more. Twenty acts total are playing.Tickets are available via Eventbrite for $30-$75, but not for long. The even is promised to be limited capacity, with face masks required.