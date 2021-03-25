HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, March 25, 2021

There's a 'Ramen Revolution' fomenting in Orlando Meats' old Ivanhoe space

Posted By on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Orlando Meats vacated their old Ivanhoe space to set up shop in Winter Park, and now a new ramen spot from a familiar foodie face will be moving in later this year.

Ramen Revolution, a somewhat surprising new nood concept from  Santiago’s Bodega owner Jason Dugan, has been confirmed as new tenant. Details are scarce as to menu, how the space will be reconfigured or seating capacity as of this writing.



Keep an eye out for 'Revolutionary' signage to go up at 728 Virginia Drive. The tentative opening timeframe is towards the end of the year.



