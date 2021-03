There's a 'Ramen Revolution' fomenting in Orlando Meats' old Ivanhoe space

click image Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Orlando Meats vacated their old Ivanhoe space to set up shop in Winter Park, and now a new ramen spot from a familiar foodie face will be moving in later this year. Ramen Revolution , a somewhat surprising new nood concept from Santiago’s Bodega owner Jason Dugan, has been confirmed as new tenant. Details are scarce as to menu, how the space will be reconfigured or seating capacity as of this writing.Keep an eye out for 'Revolutionary' signage to go up at 728 Virginia Drive . The tentative opening timeframe is towards the end of the year.