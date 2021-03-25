HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Tip Jar

Orange Blossom Brewing Co. will debut its Orlando-centric 'City Beautiful IPA' in April

Posted By on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 11:43 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ORANGE BLOSSOM BREWING/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Orange Blossom Brewing/Instagram
If you've always wondered exactly how hoppy the City of Orlando is, you'll soon have the chance to definitely judge for yourself. On April 7, Orange Blossom Brewing will debut its new Orlando-themed brew, the City Beautiful IPA.

Scheduled to coincide with "407 Day," this local-centric beverage can only be had on draft at select bars and restaurants around Orlando as a way of showing some support towards area businesses. So you've got to show up to sip this particular draught.



OBB founder Tom Moench cooked up this formula over two decades ago, but is only just now letting it out to the general public. The ABV level for this IPA is 6.4% and the hops employed are Cascade, Centennial, Chinook and Columbus.

“City Beautiful IPA leads with a bright hoppy aroma and includes pine and floral notes. Pair that with its soft malty backbone, and the result is a beer that finishes with a refined bitterness that urges the drinker to take another sip,” said Moench in a press statement. "City Beautiful IPA was crafted for the city we love — this is Orlando’s IPA. And we want to celebrate that."

Canned versions of same will be available for purchased in the near future, with this eye-catching design, but for now it will be only available in kegs to area bars and eateries.

You can use Orange Blossom's Beer Finder tool to discover which local watering holes near you will be stocking the City Beautiful.
click image PHTOO COURTESY ORANGE BLOSSOM BREWING
  • Phtoo courtesy Orange Blossom Brewing



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy
Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more
Mei's Kitchen in East Orlando dishes up Formosan specialties of the highest order
Concert picks this week: The States, Pinto Psychs, Saturday Soundwalk
Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Eleven years after losing out to Bloomberg, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer may get the last laugh on JetBlue Read More

  2. One of Florida's most memorable homes now offers public tours for fans of folk art Read More

  3. Weed-themed sub shop Cheba Hut opens in Orlando this month Read More

  4. Brightline still plans to finish its Orlando extension by 2022 Read More

  5. Largest White Castle in the world gets regular-sized sign Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation