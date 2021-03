Orange Blossom Brewing Co. will debut its Orlando-centric 'City Beautiful IPA' in April

click image Photo courtesy Orange Blossom Brewing/Instagram

click image Phtoo courtesy Orange Blossom Brewing

If you've always wondered exactlyhoppy the City of Orlando is, you'll soon have the chance to definitely judge for yourself. On April 7, Orange Blossom Brewing will debut its new Orlando-themed brew, the City Beautiful IPA Scheduled to coincide with " 407 Day ," this local-centric beverage can only be had on draft at select bars and restaurants around Orlando as a way of showing some support towards area businesses. So you've got to show up to sip this particular draught.OBB founder Tom Moench cooked up this formula over two decades ago, but is only just now letting it out to the general public. The ABV level for this IPA is 6.4% and the hops employed are Cascade, Centennial, Chinook and Columbus.“City Beautiful IPA leads with a bright hoppy aroma and includes pine and floral notes. Pair that with its soft malty backbone, and the result is a beer that finishes with a refined bitterness that urges the drinker to take another sip,” said Moench in a press statement. "City Beautiful IPA was crafted for the city we love — this is Orlando’s IPA. And we want to celebrate that."Canned versions of same will be available for purchased in the near future, with this eye-catching design, but for now it will be only available in kegs to area bars and eateries.You can use Orange Blossom's Beer Finder tool to discover which local watering holes near you will be stocking the City Beautiful.