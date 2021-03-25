HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, March 25, 2021

New Indian cuisine destination Bombay Street Kitchen to open on Orange Blossom Trail next week

Posted By on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 2:09 PM

New Indian concept Bombay Street Kitchen, a spinoff of Bombay Cafe, opens on Orange Blossom Trail next week with some new twists and turns that should be of interest to local foodies.

The resto will focus on hybrids of and new takes on traditional Indian dishes "direct from the streets of Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore and beyond," while also offering a full bar.



In good news for non-carnivores, Bombay Street Kitchen's fare will be heavily vegetarian, will offering a vegan menu.
Bombay Kitchen & Bar opens March 29 at 6215 S. Orange Blossom Trail.



