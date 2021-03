Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, March 25, 2021

click to enlarge Leslye Gale photo via Magic 107.7

Earlier this month we learned Disney World would be phasing out their state-of-the-art "magic band" program and introducing a new cutting-edge ticketing system. Now we've learned, over the next couple of weeks they'll be testing out their new facial recognition program on anyone willing to give it a try. – LINK Size matters, right? At least in the world of signs it does, which is why everyone is asking themselves, "Why does the biggest White Castle in the world appear to have the smallest sign?" – LINK Orlando's first-ever "weed-themed" sub shop will open its doors to the City Beautiful next week! – LINK