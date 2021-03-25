HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, March 25, 2021

Posted By on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 9:30 AM

click to enlarge LESLYE GALE PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Leslye Gale photo via Magic 107.7

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Earlier this month we learned Disney World would be phasing out their state-of-the-art "magic band" program and introducing a new cutting-edge ticketing system. Now we've learned, over the next couple of weeks they'll be testing out their new facial recognition program on anyone willing to give it a try. – LINK



Size matters, right? At least in the world of signs it does, which is why everyone is asking themselves, "Why does the biggest White Castle in the world appear to have the smallest sign?" – LINK

Orlando's first-ever "weed-themed" sub shop will open its doors to the City Beautiful next week! – LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.



