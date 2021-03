John Morgan ethers Orlando Magic on Twitter, calling them 'worst team in all of sports'

click to enlarge Screenshot via John Morgan/Twitter

The @OrlandoMagic are the worst team in all of sports.



They make money because tourists pay to see other teams kick the shit out of the Magic.



They're the modern day Washington Generals. Scott Skiles walked off the job because the front office knew nothing about basketball. https://t.co/YchuKNkx5v — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) March 24, 2021

Look at who the Magic have lost over the years. Offered Shaq $10M/yr, poof! Star after star. Now Aaron Gordon who is legit and as fine a young man as you will meet.



Losing gets old for winners. Magic always make money because tourists will pay.



So much for "the buck stops here” https://t.co/Vdqf7IubX7 — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) March 25, 2021

Anyone will eyes can see the Orlando Magic are uniquely terrible and they've been that way for quite a while. Super fans like Dennis Salvagio (affectionately known as "Fat Guy") have been open about their disillusionment with the team for years. That feeling is seeping into the locker room with the team's lone bright spot Aaron Gordon hoping to run for pastures that aren't named after pyramid schemes.So it wasn't shocking that lawyer turned outspoken activist John Morgan (ofmorganandmorgan) told Twitter the team stinks. They are in their familiar home, below .500 and near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They are, in fact, awful. But the viciousness with which Morgan shared his opinion was still eye-popping. He called the team the "worst in all of sports" and compared them to the perennial, intentional losers in the Washington Generals.Morgan was inspired to rag on the team due to Gordon's public hope for an escape. He said that the Magic has losing baked into the way it is run, noting that good teams build around their stars.