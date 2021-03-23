HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Bloggytown

Orlando Land Trust's 'little old ladies' successfully purchase land to expand Lake Eola Park

Posted By on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 5:47 PM

click to enlarge Lake Eola Park - PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO LAND TRUST/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orlando Land Trust/Facebook
  • Lake Eola Park
After 18 months of raising money, the Orlando Land Trust was able to purchase a $3.25 million parcel, which will be designated as a green area at Lake Eola Park.

The non-profit, organized by self-described "little old ladies" Lynn Long and Eugenia Sefcik, purchased the land on the corner of Rosalind Avenue and Central Boulevard in order to donate it to Orlando's Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA).



In a press release announcing the news, Long talked about the importance of protecting green spaces in a rapidly growing city .

"We have said all along that this issue is about protecting the quality of life we all enjoy here in Orlando. Cities are living, breathing things, and while growth is important, so is protecting the city's heart and soul," Long said.

Long and Sefcik, alongside thousands of donors, saved the land from a  developer that wanted to build a 28-story, multi-use complex. After several attempts to stop the developer's project from being realized, they created a non-profit in order to raise funds to buy the land.

Mayor Buddy Dyer thanked Long and Sefcik for their efforts in protecting one of Orlando's major green spaces.

"I have great respect and gratitude to Lynn and Eugenia for not only their dedicated efforts to secure this key piece of land near out Lake Eola Park, but also for their vision to gift this to the city and allow us to incorporate it into future green space, giving us the opportunity to expand the amenities of our crown jewel park for future generations to come and enjoy," Dyer said in a release. 



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Mei's Kitchen in East Orlando dishes up Formosan specialties of the highest order
Concert picks this week: The States, Pinto Psychs, Saturday Soundwalk
Things to do in Orlando, March 10-16: Preacher Lawson, ‘Ladies of Eola Heights,’ Oak Hill Drifters and more
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's top 10 neighborhoods are probably where you'd expect Read More

  2. Marcus Jordan plans Michael Jordan-themed retail store for downtown Orlando Read More

  3. Amway, Orlando Magic owner Richard DeVos Jr. gave $25,000 to DeSantis PAC Read More

  4. Original Dexter's location in Thornton Park to become Hawaiian restaurant from owners of Stardust Lounge, The Abbey Read More

  5. Governor Ron DeSantis proposes using portion of Florida's federal coronavirus relief funds on job training program Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation