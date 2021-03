Orlando Land Trust's 'little old ladies' successfully purchase land to expand Lake Eola Park

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Orlando Land Trust/Facebook

After 18 months of raising money, the Orlando Land Trust was able to purchase a $3.25 million parcel, which will be designated as a green area at Lake Eola Park.The non-profit, organized by self-described "little old ladies" Lynn Long and Eugenia Sefcik, purchased the land on the corner of Rosalind Avenue and Central Boulevard in order to donate it to Orlando's Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA).In a press release announcing the news, Long talked about the importance of protecting green spaces in a rapidly growing city ."We have said all along that this issue is about protecting the quality of life we all enjoy here in Orlando. Cities are living, breathing things, and while growth is important, so is protecting the city's heart and soul," Long said.Long and Sefcik, alongside thousands of donors, saved the land from a developer that wanted to build a 28-story, multi-use complex. After several attempts to stop the developer's project from being realized, they created a non-profit in order to raise funds to buy the land.Mayor Buddy Dyer thanked Long and Sefcik for their efforts in protecting one of Orlando's major green spaces."I have great respect and gratitude to Lynn and Eugenia for not only their dedicated efforts to secure this key piece of land near out Lake Eola Park, but also for their vision to gift this to the city and allow us to incorporate it into future green space, giving us the opportunity to expand the amenities of our crown jewel park for future generations to come and enjoy," Dyer said in a release.