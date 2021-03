Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

click to enlarge Leslye Gale photo via Magic 107.7

Here's a pretty sweet deal! Krispy Kreme is offering an original glazed doughnut free to anyone who can prove they've been vaccinated for COVID-19. – LINK Former UCF Knights basketball player (and son to basketball legend Michael Jordan) Marcus Jordan is reopening a store in Orlando that will honor his father's legacy. Previously located in Disney Springs, Jordan is moving the Trophy Room to downtown Orlando. – LINK

We finally know what's going to replace the iconic Dexter's building in Orlando's Thornton Park neighborhood. Local restaurateur Todd Ulmer and venue owner Wendy Connor are planning a Hawaiian-theme bar and restaurant called 808. – LINK