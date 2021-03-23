Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Gnarley Barley announces upcoming move to Ivanhoe Village
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 11:24 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Gnarley Barley/Facebook
-
Now imagine this in Ivanhoe …
Orlando restaurant the Gnarley Barley
will soon be shifting its base of operations from Belle Isle to Ivanhoe Village soon.
The Barley is set to decamp from its current locale and take up operations at 1407 N. Orange Ave.
in Ivanhoe. This will put Gnarley Barley closer to sibling GB’s Bottle Shop — and it's always nice when family can be closer together — and allow them space to stretch out.
The big move isn't going to happen until the autumn, and until then the restaurant will operate in its current space. The larger Ivanhoe space — which has seen an unlucky succession of restaurant concepts from Sette to Nova Scratch Kitchen — will offer an expanded menu.
–
