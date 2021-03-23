HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Drive-in protest against Republican 'anti-protest' legislation happening at Orlando's Tinker Field this week

Posted By on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM

click image Legalize It - PHOTO COURTESY MARCH FOR OUR LIVES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy March For Our Lives/Facebook
  • Legalize It
National advocacy organization March for Our Lives and a number of local activist groups are teaming up for a drive-thru protest event raising awareness about anti-protest legislation currently under consideration in the Florida legislature.

The "Drive-in Rally To Save Protesting" is set for Tinker Field this Friday, March 26, at 6 p.m.. The drive-thru demonstration against HB 1 — the anti-protest bill supported by the Governor and Republicans in the legislature, or a solution in search of a problem — is going down the same week that the bill is set to be heard on the House floor.



The House Democratic Caucus has voted 41-0 to take a position against HB 1, and critics have claimed the bill is overkill and would stifle legitimate protests and demonstrations.

“It criminalizes peaceful protest and hurts Black and brown organizers who are always on the ground trying to enact change for a more equal and just Florida,” said March For Our Lives Communications Director Monique Mendez about the bill to WMFE last week.

Featured speakers will include state and local officials (to be confirmed), area activists and a performance by Brooklyn's Phony Ppl — who recently collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on track "Fkn Around."

The event will also serve as a pop-up food drive, with hot meals and free groceries to be given to those in need.

This rally is a free event, but it is recommended that you RSVP through this link.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

