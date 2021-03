Drive-in protest against Republican 'anti-protest' legislation happening at Orlando's Tinker Field this week

click image Photo courtesy March For Our Lives/Facebook

National advocacy organization March for Our Lives and a number of local activist groups are teaming up for a drive-thru protest event raising awareness about anti-protest legislation currently under consideration in the Florida legislature.The "Drive-in Rally To Save Protesting" is set for Tinker Field this Friday, March 26, at 6 p.m.. The drive-thru demonstration against HB 1 — the anti-protest bill supported by the Governor and Republicans in the legislature, or a solution in search of a problem — is going down the same week that the bill is set to be heard on the House floor.The House Democratic Caucus has voted 41-0 to take a position against HB 1, and critics have claimed the bill is overkill and would stifle legitimate protests and demonstrations.“It criminalizes peaceful protest and hurts Black and brown organizers who are always on the ground trying to enact change for a more equal and just Florida,” said March For Our Lives Communications Director Monique Mendez about the bill to WMFE last week Featured speakers will include state and local officials (to be confirmed), area activists and a performance by Brooklyn's Phony Ppl — who recently collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on track " Fkn Around ."The event will also serve as a pop-up food drive, with hot meals and free groceries to be given to those in need.This rally is a free event, but it is recommended that you RSVP through this link.