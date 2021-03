Orlando's top 10 neighborhoods are probably where you'd expect

click to enlarge Photo courtesy City of Orlando

Orlando can't agree on what to call a given neighborhood on a good day. So, we're sure an actual ranking of the supposed best neighborhoods in The City Beautiful is bound to cause a few scuffles and scrapes.Reviews and rankings website Niche recently revealed their Top 10 neighborhoods in the Orlando area and the choices are far from eye-popping, even if some might find them disagreeable. The list largely keeps things close to downtown and a little bit ritzy, the exact sort-of thing you might expect from an outsider passing through.As we previously reported, the best-ranked neighborhood in Orlando is Park Lake/Highland. That tony alcove bordered by the bustling Mills Ave was the only place in all of Orlando to break into Niche's list of the Top 100 neighborhoods in the United States. Lakes and proximity to downtown were a theme among their picks for the remaining nine of the top 10 neighborhoods in Orlando . Close-in Thornton Park, Downtown itself, Delaney Park and Audubon Park rounded out the top five.The backstretch didn't get much farther afield. Uptown, Rowena Gardens and Coytown took the next three spots. Pulling up the rear were Lake Davis/Greenwood and Lawsona/Fern Creek.