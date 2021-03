Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, March 22, 2021

click to enlarge Leslye Gale photo via Magic 107.7

There's a new pilot program in Central Florida that will allow adults to take out a tablet, along with access to a mobile WiFi hot spot, all at no charge. Here's how it works. – LINK Final touches are being put on a massive statue honoring beloved children's TV star Fred Rogers. The 7-foot-tall statue is being created in France, but once complete will be permanently placed at Rogers' alma mater, Rollins College. – LINK Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is opening up access to the COVID-19 vaccine to Florida residents 40 years old and older, a move than goes against state policy, but one Mayor Demings says he can defend. – LINK