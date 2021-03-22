HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 22, 2021

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, March 22, 2021

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 9:50 AM

click to enlarge LESLYE GALE PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Leslye Gale photo via Magic 107.7

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

There's a new pilot program in Central Florida that will allow adults to take out a tablet, along with access to a mobile WiFi hot spot, all at no charge. Here's how it works. – LINK



Final touches are being put on a massive statue honoring beloved children's TV star Fred Rogers. The 7-foot-tall statue is being created in France, but once complete will be permanently placed at Rogers' alma mater, Rollins College. – LINK

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is opening up access to the COVID-19 vaccine to Florida residents 40 years old and older, a move than goes against state policy, but one Mayor Demings says he can defend. – LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Mei's Kitchen in East Orlando dishes up Formosan specialties of the highest order
Concert picks this week: The States, Pinto Psychs, Saturday Soundwalk
Things to do in Orlando, March 10-16: Preacher Lawson, ‘Ladies of Eola Heights,’ Oak Hill Drifters and more
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here's an early look at the Mister Rogers statue coming to Winter Park's Rollins College Read More

  2. Orange County will go ahead with vaccinations of people 40 and over, in spite of new rules from the state of Florida Read More

  3. Orange County lowers vaccination age requirements to 40 Read More

  4. City of Orlando launches mobile hotspot and tablet checkout pilot program for local residents Read More

  5. The average single adult in Orlando doesn't have enough to cover their bills, per report Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation