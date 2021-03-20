Industrial-metal gods Ministry move Orlando concert at Hard Rock Live back to October

Ministry

With one eye on our eternal love for the band and the other on everything going on right now, we've been anxiously watching the approach of the Orlando date forfor a long time now. Originally scheduled for 2020 and then rescheduled to April 21 at Hard Rock Live, the industrial and metal gods have wisely decided once again to move back their highly anticipatedintended to celebrate the 30th birthday of their magnum opusThe new Orlando date is now Oct. 21. Industrial legendsremain on the bill. Unfortunately, German iconswon't be joining as originally planned due to international travel uncertainty. Taking their spot, however, will be- which, though not industrial, are no mere consolation prize.Besides heavily featuring the defining material of- possibly the best pound-for-pound album in Ministry's already outstanding oeuvre - this tour will now also feature fresh-ass material from their upcoming, as-yet unnamed 15th studio album.As with all touring nowadays, however, the confirmed dates are still based on hope and conditions, so stay tuned.