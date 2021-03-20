HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Saturday, March 20, 2021

Industrial-metal gods Ministry move Orlando concert at Hard Rock Live back to October

Posted By on Sat, Mar 20, 2021 at 11:13 AM

With one eye on our eternal love for the band and the other on everything going on right now, we've been anxiously watching the approach of the Orlando date for Ministry for a long time now. Originally scheduled for 2020 and then rescheduled to April 21 at Hard Rock Live, the industrial and metal gods have wisely decided once again to move back their highly anticipated Industrial Strength Tour, intended to celebrate the 30th birthday of their magnum opus The Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste.
click to enlarge Ministry - DERICK SMITH
  • Derick Smith
  • Ministry
The new Orlando date is now Oct. 21. Industrial legends Front Line Assembly remain on the bill. Unfortunately, German icons KMFDM won't be joining as originally planned due to international travel uncertainty. Taking their spot, however, will be Helmet - which, though not industrial, are no mere consolation prize.
Industrial Strength Tour
  • Industrial Strength Tour
Besides heavily featuring the defining material of The Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste - possibly the best pound-for-pound album in Ministry's already outstanding oeuvre - this tour will now also feature fresh-ass material from their upcoming, as-yet unnamed 15th studio album.

As with all touring nowadays, however, the confirmed dates are still based on hope and conditions, so stay tuned.



Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


