HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

March 19, 2021 Blogs

Email
Print
Share

Orange County will go ahead with vaccinations of people 40 and over, in spite of new rules from the state of Florida 

By
click to enlarge A FEMA worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccination syringe. - PHOTO COURTESY FEMA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy FEMA/Facebook
  • A FEMA worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccination syringe.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday issues an executive order explicitly setting the lower age limit of the Florida's COVID-19 vaccination guidelines at 50 . If you wanted to read the move as a swipe at Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who lowered his own county's vaccination age limit to 40 the day before, a story was there.

But politics watchers didn't need to bust out the tea leaves, as DeSantis made his feelings on Demings' decision abundantly clear before his press conference ended.



“It’s not his decision to make,” DeSantis said when asked about Demings' plan. “There’s a structure in the state of Florida on how these decisions are made.”

In spite of this, Orange County plans to go ahead with vaccinations of anyone over the age of 40. In a letter to the state director of emergency management sent prior to DeSantis' announcement, Demings laid out his progress so far and his reasoning for going beyond the state guidelines.

"Orange County has completed 67% of the 65 and older population and 57% of the 60 and older population," he wrote. "In addition, Orange County has a larger amount of the younger population compared to many other counties."

Demings stuck to his plan in a statement shared with Orlando Weekly after DeSantis' news conference.

"I was elected to work on the behalf of the citizens of Orange County and I take that responsibility seriously," he told us. "In my judgement, due to the depressed demand at the Convention Center, lowering the age was the right thing to do."


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Mei's Kitchen in East Orlando dishes up Formosan specialties of the highest order
Concert picks this week: The States, Pinto Psychs, Saturday Soundwalk
Things to do in Orlando, March 10-16: Preacher Lawson, ‘Ladies of Eola Heights,’ Oak Hill Drifters and more
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Blogs

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Orange County lowers vaccination age requirements to 40 Read More

  2. The average single adult in Orlando doesn't have enough to cover their bills, per report Read More

  3. Orlando's Park Lake/Highland named among the best neighborhoods in the United States Read More

  4. Disney cast member union calls on Gov. DeSantis to allow theme park workers to be vaccinated Read More

  5. Cali-based spice purveyors Dave's Hot Chicken announce expansion to the Orlando area Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation