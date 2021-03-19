HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, March 19, 2021

Maitland Special Olympian, Ironman finisher Chris Nikic to take part in 'Swim For Inclusion' fundraiser on Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Mar 19, 2021 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CHRIS NIKIC
  • Photo via Chris Nikic


Special Olympian Chris Nikic will be on hand for the "Swim For Inclusion" fundraiser at Clermont's National Training Center on Saturday.



Nikic wowed last year when he became the first person with Down syndrome to complete and Ironman triathalon. For the uninitiated or otherwise sedentary, a full run-through of the Ironman includes a 2.4 mile-long swim and 112-mile bike race, capped off with a full marathon. (That's another 26.2 miles, if you're keeping score.) All three events have to be completed in under 17 hours to count as a finish. Nikic managed it with just over 15 minutes to spare. It was not his first record-setting achievement, as he was also the first to complete the 70.3-mile half-triathalon.

Nikic's latest doings aren't quite as grand as all that, but they're no less important. The athlete will take part in a fundraising rally, where individuals and teams will attempt to swim 100 yards, 100 times over. The event, taking place on Saturday, March 20 at 9 a.m. is all a way to raise funds for Florida's Special Olympics team.

Location Details National Training Center
1935 Don Wickham Drive
Elsewhere
Clermont, FL
(352) 241-7144
General Goods & Services
Map



