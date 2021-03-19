Friday, March 19, 2021
Maitland Special Olympian, Ironman finisher Chris Nikic to take part in 'Swim For Inclusion' fundraiser on Saturday
By Alex Galbraith
on Fri, Mar 19, 2021 at 12:55 PM
Special Olympian Chris Nikic will be on hand for the "Swim For Inclusion" fundraiser at Clermont's National Training Center on Saturday.
Nikic wowed last year
when he became the first person with Down syndrome to complete and Ironman triathalon. For the uninitiated or otherwise sedentary, a full run-through of the Ironman includes a 2.4 mile-long swim and 112-mile bike race, capped off with a full marathon. (That's another 26.2 miles, if you're keeping score.) All three events have to be completed in under 17 hours to count as a finish. Nikic managed it with just over 15 minutes to spare. It was not his first record-setting achievement, as he was also the first to complete the 70.3-mile half-triathalon.
Nikic's latest doings aren't quite as grand as all that, but they're no less important. The athlete will take part in a fundraising rally, where individuals and teams will attempt to swim 100 yards, 100 times over. The event, taking place on Saturday, March 20 at 9 a.m. is all a way to raise funds for Florida's Special Olympics team.
