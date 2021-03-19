Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, March 19, 2021

click to enlarge Leslye Gale photo via Magic 107.7

It goes against state guidelines, but Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has said starting Monday anyone age 40 or above can make an appointment to be vaccinated at the Orange County Convention Center. – LINK

A favorite tradition among Central Florida students is returning to the theme parks, but Grad Nite looks a little different in 2021. – LINK

Yesterday, the union that represents Disney cast members asked Florida's governor for a pass to the front of the line. – LINK