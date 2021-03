Airstream pop-up Cups and Pups Coffee to take over space of College Park's Gratitude Coffee

click to enlarge Photo via Cups and Pups Coffee

You can't keep a good dog down.The former Airstream-based coffee pop-up Cups and Pups was thrown for a loop like the rest of the service industry with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Owners April and Matt Guldi adapted to a delivery model, slinging cold brew throughout the last year around Orlando. And that resourcefulness has clearly paid off. The one-time pop-up is moving into the current home of Gratitude Coffee, after owner Jen Hackney calls it quits at that College Park outpost later this month.Cups and Pups shared that their Airstream days were over earlier this month, only hinting at what the future held on their social media.That changed this morning, with the announcement that they are moving into their first brick-and-mortar operation 1307 Edgewater Drive.“Jenny is moving on to a new chapter in her life. She is beloved by all of her customers and the community and will be so missed. We are so thankful to her for what she started in College Park, and we are excited to move in and serve the community,” April Guldi shared in a press release.The grand opening of the new Cups and Pups is expected to be May 1. The Guldis plan to soft open at some point in April to test out their new space. And, as you might expect, the dog-friendly policy of Gratitude Coffee is staying in place.