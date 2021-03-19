HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 19, 2021

Tip Jar

Airstream pop-up Cups and Pups Coffee to take over space of College Park's Gratitude Coffee

Posted By on Fri, Mar 19, 2021 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CUPS AND PUPS COFFEE
  • Photo via Cups and Pups Coffee
You can't keep a good dog down.

The former Airstream-based coffee pop-up Cups and Pups was thrown for a loop like the rest of the service industry with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Owners April and Matt Guldi adapted to a delivery model, slinging cold brew throughout the last year around Orlando. And that resourcefulness has clearly paid off. The one-time pop-up is moving into the current home of Gratitude Coffee, after owner Jen Hackney calls it quits at that College Park outpost later this month.



Cups and Pups shared that their Airstream days were over earlier this month, only hinting at what the future held on their social media.



That changed this morning, with the announcement that they are moving into their first brick-and-mortar operation 1307 Edgewater Drive.

“Jenny is moving on to a new chapter in her life. She is beloved by all of her customers and the community and will be so missed. We are so thankful to her for what she started in College Park, and we are excited to move in and serve the community,” April Guldi shared in a press release.

The grand opening of the new Cups and Pups is expected to be May 1. The Guldis plan to soft open at some point in April to test out their new space. And, as you might expect, the dog-friendly policy of Gratitude Coffee is staying in place.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Mei's Kitchen in East Orlando dishes up Formosan specialties of the highest order
Concert picks this week: The States, Pinto Psychs, Saturday Soundwalk
Things to do in Orlando, March 10-16: Preacher Lawson, ‘Ladies of Eola Heights,’ Oak Hill Drifters and more
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orange County lowers vaccination age requirements to 40 Read More

  2. The average single adult in Orlando doesn't have enough to cover their bills, per report Read More

  3. Orlando's Park Lake/Highland named among the best neighborhoods in the United States Read More

  4. Disney cast member union calls on Gov. DeSantis to allow theme park workers to be vaccinated Read More

  5. Cali-based spice purveyors Dave's Hot Chicken announce expansion to the Orlando area Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation