HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Tip Jar

Cali-based spice purveyors Dave's Hot Chicken announce expansion to the Orlando area

Posted By on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 5:53 PM

click image Someday all of this could be yours … - PHOTO COURTESY DAVE'S HOT CHICKEN/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Dave's Hot Chicken/Instagram
  • Someday all of this could be yours …
The hot chicken scene in Orlando is, well, heating up? Los Angeles-based chain Dave's Hot Chicken has announced intentions to expand to Florida, starting right here in Orlando.

Started as a parking lot pop-up operation back in 2017 by chef Dave Kopushyan, his eponymous chain now has locations all over California, serving up Kopushyan's take on the fiery Nashville Hot template to hungry West Coasters.



The takeout centric-restaurant serves up tenders, sandwiches and sliders on a heat spectrum that ranges from "No Spice" to "Reaper."

“It’s no secret that the hot chicken category is booming, but with the simplicity of our operations, our passionate and experienced leadership team, committed fan following and delicious food, there truly is no other concept out there like Dave’s Hot Chicken,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken, in a press statement. “Our brand is stronger than ever and we are ready to bring the Dave’s Hot Chicken to Orlando with entrepreneurs who share our passion.”

No restaurant locations or timeframes have been confirmed as of this writing. How will Dave's fare fare up against more established Orlando eateries like Chicken Fire? Only time will tell.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Mei's Kitchen in East Orlando dishes up Formosan specialties of the highest order
Concert picks this week: The States, Pinto Psychs, Saturday Soundwalk
Things to do in Orlando, March 10-16: Preacher Lawson, ‘Ladies of Eola Heights,’ Oak Hill Drifters and more
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Portillo's postpones Orlando opening indefinitely Read More

  2. Orlando's Park Lake/Highland named among the best neighborhoods in the United States Read More

  3. Gordon Ramsay apparently bringing a fish and chips joint — and colourful expletives? — to Orlando's Icon Park Read More

  4. Upscale surf and turf destination Restaurant Seychelles coming to downtown Orlando Read More

  5. Tampa-bred Mexican chain Taco Bus closes Orlando location Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation