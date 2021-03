Cali-based spice purveyors Dave's Hot Chicken announce expansion to the Orlando area

click image Photo courtesy Dave's Hot Chicken/Instagram

Someday all of this could be yours …

The hot chicken scene in Orlando is, well, heating up? Los Angeles-based chain Dave's Hot Chicken has announced intentions to expand to Florida, starting right here in Orlando.Started as a parking lot pop-up operation back in 2017 by chef Dave Kopushyan, his eponymous chain now has locations all over California, serving up Kopushyan's take on the fiery Nashville Hot template to hungry West Coasters.The takeout centric-restaurant serves up tenders, sandwiches and sliders on a heat spectrum that ranges from "No Spice" to "Reaper."“It’s no secret that the hot chicken category is booming, but with the simplicity of our operations, our passionate and experienced leadership team, committed fan following and delicious food, there truly is no other concept out there like Dave’s Hot Chicken,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken, in a press statement. “Our brand is stronger than ever and we are ready to bring the Dave’s Hot Chicken to Orlando with entrepreneurs who share our passion.”No restaurant locations or timeframes have been confirmed as of this writing. How will Dave's fare fare up against more established Orlando eateries like Chicken Fire? Only time will tell.