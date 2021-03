Bethune-Cookman University president resigns unexpectedly

click to enlarge Photo via Stage 13

The president of Bethune-Cookman University resigned suddenly this week, according to several reports.Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite, who had served as the HBCU's president since July 2019, announced he was leaving the position during a regular meeting with his cabinet. Chrite plans to leave at the end of the school year for a position at Bentley University in Massachusetts. The university's board of trustees shared a statement that made it clear they were not told of his decision in advance.“Serving as president of this historic Black university has been a remarkable and rewarding experience and one I will always cherish,” Chrite shared in a statement . “Thanks to the extraordinary work, strength and experience of the leadership team and Board of Trustees, B-CU is stable and will continue providing transformational opportunities to students from across the country and around the world.”Board of Trustees Chair Belvin Perry, Jr. congratulated Chrite on his new position in a statement of his own. Perry praised Chrite's stewardship of the Daytona Beach-based university as they navigated the coronavirus pandemic.“Growth is about change. Dr. Chrite arrived during a time of great change and challenge at B-CU, including addressing an unprecedented global health crisis,” Perry said. “Much has been accomplished under his leadership, and now a new and exciting opportunity has presented itself to him and his family and I respect his decision to pursue a new opportunity. I join the Board of Trustees, faculty and students in thanking him for his service to B-CU and the impact he made with students, alumni and the Daytona community. We wish him great success at Bentley University.”