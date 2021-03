Upscale surf and turf destination Restaurant Seychelles coming to downtown Orlando

click image Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Seychelles will have the meats

A new steak-and-seafood restaurant is headed to Downtown Orlando, courtesy of some familiar faces.As reported by the, Restaurant Seychelles is opening soon at 25 W. Church St. downtown, right near the bustling corner of Church and Orange streets.Owners of the Restaurant Seychelles concept, according to OBJ , include Robert Kelly, Mitchell Molyneaux and Eugene Aristil, chef at 534 Scratch Kitchen. Astril's no stranger to the turf part of the steak-and-seafood pairing, having done a stint as head chef at Fleming's Steakhouse There is no official opening date for Seychelles yet, but expect it sooner than later.Despite a dramatic decrease in daytime walking traffic downtown, the city is seeming a boomlet of new businesses moving in this year, from food halls to bars to upscale eateries