Outdoor Americana concert series Southern Fried Sunday kicks off its 15th year later this month

click image Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly

Hannah Harber

Local Americana showcase Southern Fried Sunday returns this month after nearly a year of hibernation and virtual events for a 15th anniversary blowout — a spring series of gigs kicking off with an outdoors show featuring some all-star rootsy locals and out-ot-towners.Setting up shop and stage at Carlotta's Culture Park ( 1000 N. Mills Ave. ) with the help of Bunaglower on Sunday, March 28, the showcase will feature Steeln' Peaches (an Allman Brothers tribute act), Hannah Harber & the Lionhearts, Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters and Dani Marie. Local food trucks will be dispensing southern fare of the culinary variety as well.The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. with the promise of an aftershow at Will's after this early event ends.Tickets go on sale, Thursday, March 18 , and will be available individually or for VIP tables. The concert is limited capacity and socially distanced, with masks required.Now, this is only the first in a series of 4 shows planned for this spring, more announcements and headliners for the next 3 will be coming down the pipe soon.