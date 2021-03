Mad Cow Theatre's Women's Voices Play Festival accepting script submissions from Orlando playwrights

click image Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Mad Cow Theatre this week announced that their 2nd annual Women's Voices Play Festival is a go for this year, and not only are they looking for scripts from local playwrights, but they're also looking for readers to help evaluate the field.Applications for scripts can be submitted online until April 30. Organizers are seeking scripts from "emerging and established women+ playwrights." Applications for readers are also open and online Even during the pandemic last year, the festival happened as a series of online events and performances, and that sort of commitment is admirable. The balance of online and IRL performances has not been announced as of this writing.The Women's Voices Play Festival happens from Aug. 11-15.