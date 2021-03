Rock Springs Run at Kelly Park reopens with limited capacity

click to enlarge Photo by Steph Davis

Getting out in nature has been one of the few consistently available activities during the coronavirus pandemic, but not all of Orange County's parks and trails have been open to the general public. Folks who wished to tube at Kelly Park's Rock Springs Run were out of luck all last summer, as the Parks Department decided to shut down access to the spring out of caution.That ends this week, as the tubing and swimming area has reopened. The surrounding park has been open at limited capacity for months, and that remains in effect even with the tube run operating. The park was capped at 300 cars per day pre-pandemic — that limit has dropped to 140 cars per morning. The first 25 cars past that limit are given a pass to return in the afternoon. In addition, the park will hand out masks to patrons and ask that they wear them whenever possible.“The decision was made to reopen because we’ve learned more about COVID-19 and how we can ensure that CDC guidelines are being followed … also based on vaccines and case numbers going down,” Orange County Parks and Recreation manager Matt Suedmeyer told the. “We have signage in place and we’ve had time to get everything set up.”The park quickly reached capacity this morning, according to a bulletin on the park's website