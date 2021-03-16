Orlando Phil and Frontyard Festival to offer free concert to area public school arts teachers

click image Photo courtesy Orlando Phil/Facebook

It's been a rough year for public school teachers during this pandemic, no doubt. Our fingers are crossed — crossed so hard, in fact, that they resemble a spaghetti-pretzel hybrid — that ramped-up vaccine efforts locally give them some peace of mind, at the very least. And the Orlando Philharmonic is teaming up with the Frontyard Festival to offer them a night out(side) with the offer of a free Phil performance later this month.Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia and Lake County public school teachers in the areas of performing arts and music are cordially invited to the Dr. Phillips Center's Frontyard Festival on Tuesday night, March 23, for an event marking Arts in Our Schools Month.There, the Phil will regale them with a tailored program of music,“Central Florida Arts teachers have stepped up to thrive in spite of the challenging times in which we are living,” said Dr. Mary Palmer, president of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Board of Directors, in a press statement. “The Orlando Philharmonic has created an evening of powerful music to celebrate and thank some of our HEROS: arts teachers in our community.”Tickets for teachers can be acquired through participating school districts.