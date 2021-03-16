HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

More than 1 in 10 Orange County residents have received at least one vaccine dose

Posted By on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 at 10:58 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY ORANGE COUNTY GOVERNMENT, FL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orange County Government, FL/Facebook

The state of Florida has taken a bit of a lackadaisical approach to dealing with the deadly, global pandemic that derailed much of the last year. As other states went into full shutdowns and other countries virtually eradicated the virus, the Sunshine State came at the problem with the urgency of a "Life Is Good" stick figure (or, at least, the owner of a shop that sells such tchotchkes).

At the local level, there is hope that some are taking the coronavirus seriously. The 7-day-a-week mega-vaccination site at Valencia College's West campus and other such efforts are starting to bear fruit. Orange County officials revealed that 13% of county residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, March 14. That rate's as high as 65% among the most vulnerable population, people over the age of 65. And that overall rate in the county is bound to increase rapidly, as the state just loosened restrictions to include anyone over the age of 60.

Orlando is playing catch-up with other Florida metros, however. According to Florida Department of Health data released earlier this week, Hillsborough County reports a vaccination rate of 15%. Duval County is well ahead, having vaccinated 17% of their population. And early coronavirus hotspot Miami-Dade County is dusting almost everybody as they approach a 20% vaccination rate.





Tags: , , , ,

