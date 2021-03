Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

click to enlarge Leslye Gale photo via Magic 107.7

Our friends at Bungalower are hosting a White Castle-themed event this Friday night: While the new White Castle restaurant is still being built in Orlando, the tiny bite-sized burgers will make an appearance alongside. – LINK The pandemic has changed not only how we see the world, but also how we choose to enjoy it, and insiders predict our theme parks may see some of the biggest changes of all. – LINK

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is still duking it out with Gov. Ron DeSantis over COVID-19 fines. The governor wants to relieve business owners of fines levied during lockdown, but the mayor says the fines are legit and the county is due the money. – LINK