CFCArts to give Fashion Square Mall the 'Cinderella' treatment as a theater space in April

Tabula Rasa!

Local theater company CFCArts will be staging their next production — Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella — inside a mall that could use a little Cinderella-style makeover action — Fashion Square — in April.A unique space which would benefit from more foot traffic, the Fashion Square Mall's abandoned Express storefront will become an ad hoc performing-arts theater — there's a pretty good critique of capitalism in there somewhere, but I'm out of coffee — giving CFC's theater troupe much more space (three times as much!) to play with and, of course, socially distance.“As an organization we are focusing this year on ‘recovery’ for our audiences and our artists,” said Joshua Vickery, founder and executive director of Central Florida Community Arts, in a press statement. “This venue helps us check all the boxes from safety to being geographically accessible.”runs from April 15-May 2, and tickets can be purchased through CFCArts