Ootoya Sushi Lounge opens up just around the corner from Oudom Thai on Tuesday

Ootoya Sushi Lounge opens on March 16.

Thornton Park isn't hurting for sushi. The centrally located neighborhood with the lamentably smug slogan of "Downtown for grownups" already has at least one spot for high-grade raw fish within its borders, the curse-breaking South Eola space Oudom Thai & Sushi , and being so close to the core of Orlando provides many more options for those willing to take a walk. The folks behind Ootoya Sushi Lounge think one good tako deserves another, however, so they're opening mere steps away.The new restaurant will feed hungry crowds on Central Boulevard starting this Tuesday, March 16. To celebrate their grand opening, Ootoya is offering a buy one, get one 50% off deal on their specialty rolls from 11:30 to 6 p.m. If you can't make it in time for their first day, don't fret. The restaurant runs regular happy hour deals every day, including a day-long happy hour on Monday.Ootoya Sushi Lounge621 E. Central Blvd., OrlandoSunday: 11am-8:30pmMonday-Thursday: 11:30pm-2:30pm, 4:30pm-9:30pmFriday: 11:30pm-2:30pm, 4:30pm-10:30pmSaturday: 12pm-10:30pm