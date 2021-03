Chill, guys. Will's Pub's new landlord is a believer

Photo by Rob Bartlett

Will Walker - The Mayor of Mills and proprietor of Will's Pub, Lil Indies and Dirty Laundry

Depending on where you heard about the recent development involving Orlando cornerstone venueyou were either freaked out by the’s misleading headline ( “Will’s Pub lives on with new owner of Orlando landmark bar” ) or soberly notified by our more compendious one ( “Mills 50 mainstay Will’s Pub property sold to new owner, but Will’s the venue and bar is ‘not going anywhere’” ) last Thursday.But the business owner and the landowner sat down over the weekend to discuss the property’s future in more detail.After they did, I reached out to both. When asked if he felt more confident after their tête-à-tête, venue proprietor Will Walker said, “Yes very.” And new landlord Kevin Reynolds tells me, “My plan is to let Will do exactly what he’s been doing for so many years. It is simply a change of building ownership.”There you have it. Besides, there’s about a decade left on the lease anyway. The much more immediate concern for Will’s Pub is surviving this crippling pandemic. So let’s focus on that if you want to help them stick around.