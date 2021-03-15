HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 15, 2021

The Heard

Chill, guys. Will's Pub's new landlord is a believer

Posted By on Mon, Mar 15, 2021 at 4:26 PM

chill_winston_meme.png
Depending on where you heard about the recent development involving Orlando cornerstone venue Will’s Pub, you were either freaked out by the Orlando Sentinel’s misleading headline (“Will’s Pub lives on with new owner of Orlando landmark bar”) or soberly notified by our more compendious one (“Mills 50 mainstay Will’s Pub property sold to new owner, but Will’s the venue and bar is ‘not going anywhere’”) last Thursday.

But the business owner and the landowner sat down over the weekend to discuss the property’s future in more detail.
Will Walker - The Mayor of Mills and proprietor of Will's Pub, Lil Indies and Dirty Laundry - PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
  • Will Walker - The Mayor of Mills and proprietor of Will's Pub, Lil Indies and Dirty Laundry
After they did, I reached out to both. When asked if he felt more confident after their tête-à-tête, venue proprietor Will Walker said, “Yes very.” And new landlord Kevin Reynolds tells me, “My plan is to let Will do exactly what he’s been doing for so many years. It is simply a change of building ownership.”



There you have it. Besides, there’s about a decade left on the lease anyway. The much more immediate concern for Will’s Pub is surviving this crippling pandemic. So let’s focus on that if you want to help them stick around.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, March 10-16: Preacher Lawson, ‘Ladies of Eola Heights,’ Oak Hill Drifters and more
Longtime fans of Austin's Coffee worry their treasured hangout is being kicked to the curb by the city of Winter Park
Uncommon Catering brings modern style and global culinary influences to Curry Ford West
Knife and Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton sears the best steaks in Orlando
Yalcin Aykin, owner of Beyti Mediterranean Grill, brings Turkish delights to Casselberry
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida lowered COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age. Here's where to get the shot in Central Florida. Read More

  2. Walt Disney World shifts away from MagicBands to embrace smartphones, more changes expected Read More

  3. Orange County Mayor Demings comes out swinging against DeSantis for stripping Florida counties' ability to levy COVID-related fines Read More

  4. Study shows Legoland, Disney boost nearby home values Read More

  5. Orlando Taco Week kicks off for the third year, running April 20 through May 4, 2021 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation