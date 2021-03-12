HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, March 12, 2021

Parramore Community Garden receives $50,000 donation from Orlando realtors

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge The new paver borders at the Parramore Community Garden. - PHOTO VIA ORRA
  • Photo via ORRA
  • The new paver borders at the Parramore Community Garden.

The neighborhood of Parramore is still uniquely underserved when it comes to groceries. The historic community on the west side of Orlando has done for itself for years, with activists building and maintaining a garden in a formerly trash-filled vacant lot over the last decade. That crucial source of neighborhood pride and fresh veggies just received a big boost from Orlando area realtors, who donated $50,000 to the garden initiative to update equipment and otherwise beautify the green space of 19 individual plots.

The donation is the largest in the history of the Orlando Regional Realtor Association and will be put toward a new greenhouse, shed and irrigation system. In addition, some of the money will go toward replacing wooden partitions with paving stones.



click to enlarge Parramore Community Garden president Lynn Nicholson and ORRA director Candy Cole. - PHOTO VIA ORRA
  • Photo via ORRA
  • Parramore Community Garden president Lynn Nicholson and ORRA director Candy Cole.

“We have an obligation to maintain and improve the quality of life for our fellow neighbors throughout Central Florida. The Parramore Community Garden helps to provide healthy options to people struggling with food insecurity,” ORRA Executive Director Candy Cole said in a press release. “Throughout the next year, we will be focusing on providing even more opportunities to help those in need.”



